BRIEF-InterRent REIT reports Q3 fully diluted FFO per unit rise 15.7 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) - InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

* InterRent REIT reports results for the third quarter of 2017 and a 11% increase in the monthly distribution

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍AFFO per weighted average unit - diluted $0.106​

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍fully diluted FFO per unit increased by 15.7%, from $0.102 per unit to $0.118 per unit​

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍fully diluted AFFO per unit increased by 16.5% from $0.091 per unit to $0.106 per unit​

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍NOI $17.5 million, or 63.0% of operating revenue, versus $14.7 million, or 60.9% of operating revenue last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: