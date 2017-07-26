FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-InterRent REIT results for the second quarter of 2017
July 26, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-InterRent REIT results for the second quarter of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) increased by $1.1 million, or 18.2 percent, for quarter​

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly ‍AFFO per unit increased by 2.1 percent from $0.087 per unit to $0.089 per unit​

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly ‍Funds from Operations (FFO) per unit comparatively decreased slightly by 0.1 percent, from $0.101 per unit to $0.100 per unit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

