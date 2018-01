Jan 22 (Reuters) - INTERROLL HOLDING AG:

* FY NET SALES IN REPORTING CURRENCY INCREASED BY +12.3 PERCENT TO CHF 450.7 MILLION

* AT CHF 458.1 MILLION, ORDER INTAKE IN 2017 WAS +13.0 PERCENT UP ON PREVIOUS YEAR'S VALUE