Nov 2 (Reuters) - Intersect ENT Inc

* Intersect ENT Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $22.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.5 million

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $27.3 million to $27.8 million

* Intersect ENT Inc - ‍outlook for 2017 gross margin continues to be about 84%​

* Intersect ENT Inc - ‍for full year 2017 expects revenue in range of $94.1-$94.6 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: