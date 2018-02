Feb 27 (Reuters) - Intersect ENT Inc:

* INTERSECT ENT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 22 PERCENT TO $29.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $111 MILLION TO $116 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $23.2 MILLION TO $23.7 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.11 ​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.18, REVENUE VIEW $28.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: