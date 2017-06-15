FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer enters strategic partnership through Capstone
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
June 15, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer enters strategic partnership through Capstone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc:

* Intertape Polymer Group (IPG(R)) enters strategic partnership through Capstone(R)

* Agreement to acquire a majority stake in Capstone Polyweave Private Limited, a enterprise in India

* Agreed to ultimately acquire a minimum of a 55% interest in capstone for a cash consideration of approximately $13 million

* Majority of cash consideration of about $13 million is intended to be used by Capstone to partially finance construction of Greenfield manufacturing facility

* Cash consideration of about $13 million will be financed with funds from IPG's revolving credit facility

* Payments from co will be made in several tranches over a period of approximately six to twelve months

* Construction of Greenfield facility is planned to begin in 2017 with commercial operations expected to commence in first half of 2019

* Greenfield manufacturing facility is expected to cost approximately $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.