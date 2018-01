Jan 10 (Reuters) - INTERVACC AB:

* SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW VACCINE AGAINST STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS INFECTIONS

* ‍COSTS RELATED TO MASTITIS ARE ESTIMATED ANNUALLY ABOUT 200 MSEK ONLY IN SWEDEN AND IN US ABOUT 4500 MSEK​

* SAYS ‍NEED FOR A VACCINE TO COMPLEMENT OTHER PREVENTIVE MEASURES IS VERY LARGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)