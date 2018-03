BRIEF-Interxion Holding NV Reports Qtrly ‍Earnings Per Diluted Share Of EUR 0.15​

March 7 (Reuters) - Interxion Holding Nv:

* INTERXION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE​ EUR 0.17

* SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION – €365 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF EUR 250 MILLION - EUR 260 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR 0.17, REVENUE VIEW EUR 127.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW EUR 543.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)