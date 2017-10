Oct 3 (Reuters) - Interxion Holding NV:

* INTERXION ANNOUNCES CFO RESIGNATION

* INTERXION HOLDING NV - ‍CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, M.V. “JOSH” JOSHI, HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY THAT HE HAS RESIGNED, EFFECTIVE 31 JANUARY 2018​

* INTERXION HOLDING NV - ‍JOSHI WILL REMAIN IN HIS POSITION AS CFO UNTIL 31 JANUARY 2018 WHILE A SEARCH FOR HIS REPLACEMENT IS CONDUCTED​