Oct 19 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina says:

* The 5.2 billion euro loan to Glencore and Qatar Investment Authority to help buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft has not been reimbursed yet

* Waiting for Chinese government to authorise the deal that saw Glencore and QIA sell most of that stake to China's CEFC.