BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo Signs Agreement With Trade Unions

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa:

* INTESA SANPAOLO SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH TRADE UNIONS

* SAYS FOLLOWING AGREEMENT SIGNED OVERALL SAVINGS IN PERSONNEL EXPENSES OF AROUND EUR 675 MILLION PER YEAR ARE EXPECTED

* ‍GROUP IS PREPARED TO ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS IT HAS RECEIVED WITH REGARD TO VOLUNTARY EXITS​

* ‍GROUP IS PREPARED TO HIRE 1,000 NEW PERSONNEL WITH INDEFINITE-TERM CONTRACTS, WITH A FOCUS ON BRANCH NETWORK​

* SAYS TOTAL VOLUNTARY EXITS WILL INVOLVE AROUND 9,000 PEOPLE

* ‍NEW HIRES ARE IN ADDITION TO 150 HIRES ALREADY AGREED ON WITH TRADE UNIONS ON 1 FEBRUARY 2017