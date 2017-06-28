FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Pirelli say reports of sale of Prelios stake "inaccurate"
June 28, 2017 / 7:43 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Pirelli say reports of sale of Prelios stake "inaccurate"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Pirelli say in a joint statement:

* reports of sale of their stake in Prelios "inaccurate", matter under discussion but neither concrete nor certain

* in the event an agreement is reached, the market will be promptly informed

* Shares in Italian asset manager Prelios shot up 10 percent on strong volumes and were suspended from trading on Wednesday after a report in the local press about a bid from Chinese conglomerate CEFC. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

