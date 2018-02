Jan 30 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo:

* SHAREHOLDER COMPAGNIA DI SANPAOLO AGREED WITH ITALY‘S TREASURY TO REDUCE STAKE IN BANK OVER TWO-THREE YEARS - COMPAGNIA‘S SECRETARY GENERAL

* BY LAW, BANKING FOUNDATIONS SUCH AS COMPAGNIA DI SANPAOLO MUST REDUCE EXPOSURE TO BANKING SECTOR

* COMPAGNIA DI SANPAOLO WAS INITIALLY DUE TO REDUCE ITS STAKE BY APRIL 2018

* WITH AN 8.25 PCT STAKE, COMPAGNIA DI SANPAOLO IS INTESA‘S SINGLE BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)