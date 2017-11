BRIEF-InTica Systems 9-mth ‍EBIT increased yoy to EUR 1.1 mln

Nov 23 (Reuters) - INTICA SYSTEMS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: INTICA SYSTEMS AG PUBLISHES 9M REPORT 2017 - STRONG THIRD QUARTER FUELS REVENUE GROWTH

* ‍REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FY 2017 CONFIRMED AT UPPER END​

* 9-MONTH ‍SALES ROSE 10.6% TO EUR 37.3 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR 33.7 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍SLIGHT RISE IN EBITDA TO EUR 4.3 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR 4.2 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT INCREASED CONSIDERABLY YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 1.1 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR 0.9 MILLION)​

* ‍NET PROFIT FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 WAS EUR 0.5 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR 0.5 MILLION)​

* INTICA SYSTEMS AG - ‍EXPECTS FY SALES TO BE AT UPPER END OF RANGE OF EUR 47 MILLION TO EUR 50 MILLION, EBIT MARGIN SHOULD BE AROUND 3%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)