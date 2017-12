Dec 13 (Reuters) - INTL FCStone Inc:

* REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.27

* Q4 REVENUE $205.1 MILLION

* IN Q4, RECORDED A BAD DEBT CHARGE IN PHYSICAL COAL BUSINESS BASED IN SINGAPORE