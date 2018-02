BRIEF-Intrepid Potash Reports Qtrly Adjusted Loss Per Share of $0.03‍​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Intrepid Potash Inc:

* REG-INTREPID POTASH ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $20 MILLION TO $30 MILLION

* QTRLY SALES $33.3 MILLION VERSUS $42.2 MILLION

* QTRLY AND FY NET LOSS BENEFITED FROM A $2.7 MILLION TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO MONETIZATION OF AN ALTERNATIVE MINIMUM TAX CARRYBACK‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.00 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 POTASH PRODUCTION INCREASED 10 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q4 2016 DUE TO INCREASED RUNTIME AT THE WENDOVER FACILITY

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03‍​