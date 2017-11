Nov 2 (Reuters) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC

* ‍INTU PROPERTIES PLC AND LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCE CREATION OF A JOINT VENTURE TO OWN INTU CHAPELFIELD​

* ‍LASALLE WILL ACQUIRE A 50 PER CENT INTEREST IN PROPERTY FOR NET CONSIDERATION OF £148 MILLION​

* ‍INTU WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE CENTRE ON BEHALF OF JOINT VENTURE​