Feb 22 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc:

* FY UNDERLYING EARNINGS ‍201​ MILLION STG VERSUS 200 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* AS AT DECEMBER 31, NAV PER SHARE ‍411​ PENCE VERSUS 404 PENCE YEAR AGO

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME 460 MILLION STG VERSUS 447 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY PROPERTY REVAUATION SURPLUS 47 MILLION STG VERSUS DEFICIT OF 64 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 14 PENCE VERSUS 14 PENCE YEAR AGO

* FY OCCUPANCY 96.1 PERCENT