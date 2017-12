Dec 13 (Reuters) - INTUITIVE AERIAL AB (PUBL):

* ‍INTUITIVE AERIAL‘S RIGHTS ISSUE OVERSUBSCRIBED

* SUBSCRIPTION RATE IN RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT 134 PERCENT

* OFFER CONSISTED OF RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 12.0 MILLION AND OVERALLOTMENT ISSUE OF SEK 3.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)