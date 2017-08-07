BRIEF-Invacare Q2 loss per share $0.72

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp

* Invacare reports results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.63

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.72

* Q2 sales $233.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Invacare Corp says restructuring activities since May 2017 expected to yield an incremental $8.3 million in annualized cost savings

* Invacare corp says operating loss and EBITDA were impacted by $5.0 million in restructuring charges in the quarter

* Invacare corp says in Q2, net sales from North America businesses were lower than expected