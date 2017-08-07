FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Invacare Q2 loss per share $0.72
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Invacare Q2 loss per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp

* Invacare reports results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.63

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.72

* Q2 sales $233.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Invacare Corp says restructuring activities since May 2017 expected to yield an incremental $8.3 million in annualized cost savings

* Invacare corp says operating loss and EBITDA were impacted by $5.0 million in restructuring charges in the quarter

* Invacare corp says in Q2, net sales from North America businesses were lower than expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.