BRIEF-Invacare says ‍Alber GMBH received warning letter from US food and drug administration​
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 25, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Invacare says ‍Alber GMBH received warning letter from US food and drug administration​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp

* Invacare Corp - ‍alber GMBH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Invacare Corporation, received warning letter from United States Food And Drug Administration​

* Invacare Corp - ‍Alber twion power assist devices will not be imported into united states until all findings are corrected to fda’s satisfaction​

* Invacare Corp - does not expect action to have a significant impact on its financial results​

* Invacare-Letter requires completion of corrective actions to address fda observations after inspection of unit's facility in albstadt, germany in May Source text: (bit.ly/2yobkvw) Further company coverage:

