Nov 28 (Reuters) - Invalda Invl Ab:

* SAYS NET PROFIT AND CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR 9 MONTHS EUR 8.3 MILLION

* SAYS END OF THE THIRD QUARTER EQUITY CAPITAL OF EUR 60.9 MILLION OR EUR 5.27 PER SHARE Source text : bit.ly/2Af2l4q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)