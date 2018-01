BRIEF-Invalda Invl Launches A New Mutual Fund

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Invalda Invl Ab:

* INVL ASSET MANAGEMENT, A PART OF INVALDA INVL, HAS LAUNCHED INVL ABSOLUTE RETURN SUBFUND

* HAS LAUNCHED A NEW MUTUAL FUND,INVL ABSOLUTE RETURN SUBFUND ,WHICH IS ABLE TO INVEST IN DIVERSE ASSETS

* FUND‘S MAIN PRINCIPAL FOR CHOOSING INVESTMENTS WILL BE EXPERT ASSESSMENT

* NEW FUND INTENDED FOR RETAIL INVESTORS BEGAN OPERATIONS ON 22 JANUARY THIS YEAR

* SAYS MINIMUM INVESTMENT AMOUNT IS EUR 10 000