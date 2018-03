March 4 (Reuters) - Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY STAKES IN TWO TECHNOLOGY FIRMS VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED, AIMS TO RESUME TRADING ON APRIL 5 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Fj8zCT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)