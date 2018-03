March 8 (Reuters) - INVENT MEDIC SWEDEN AB:

* ‍BOARD HAS DECIDED TO EXTEND MARKET LAUNCH OF TVS IN SWEDEN TO INCLUDE BOTH CONSUMER MARKET AND HEALTHCARE​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXPECTS THAT EXPANDED MARKET LAUNCH WILL INCREASE AVAILABILITY OF PRODUCT AND GIVE COMPANY INCREASED MARKET OPPORTUNITIES​

* ‍ENLARGED MARKET LAUNCH PROMPTS NO TIME LAG​

* ‍TVS ARE WILL BE LAUNCHED IN SWEDEN ACCORDING TO PLAN POST SUMMER 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)