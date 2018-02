Feb 23 (Reuters) - INVENTIONMED SA:

* PUBLISHES ITS DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY FOR YEARS 2018-2021

* PLANS TO FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT OF ADVANCED MEDICAL SIMULATORS USING VIRTUAL REALITY TECHNOLOGY

* ESTIMATES ITS CAPEX FOR STRATEGY REALIZATION WILL AMOUNT IN TOTAL 8 MILLION ZLOTYS TILL 2021

* PLANS FIRST PILOT STUDIES OF ITS MEDICAL SIMULATOR ‘TUTORDERM’ IN Q4 2018

* PLANS TO PUT 'TUTORDERM' ON SALE IN Q1 2020