BRIEF-Inventiva H1 net loss widens to 9.8 million euros

Sept 26 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* ‍ON TRACK TO COMPLETE ENROLMENT IN SYSTEMIC SCLEROSIS (SSC) TRIAL (FASST) FOR LANIFIBRANOR BY Q4 2017​

* ‍FIRST PATIENT RECRUITMENT FOR ODIPARCIL PHASE IIA CLINICAL TRIAL (IMPROVES) IN MPS VI PLANNED BY Q4 2017​

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 9.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR LOSS OF EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍AT JUNE 30, 2017, IT HELD EUR 64.4 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, COMPARED WITH EUR 24.8 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* ‍IN 2018 EXPECTS RESULTS OF PHASE IIB FASST STUDY OF LANIFIBRANOR IN SSC​

* ‍IN 2018 EXPECTS RESULTS OF 2-YEAR CARCINOGENICITY STUDY WITH LANIFIBRANOR​

* IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ‍COMPLETE ENROLLMENT OF PHASE IIB NATIVE STUDY IN NASH​

* ‍IN 2018 EXPECTS RESULTS OF PHASE IIA IMPROVES STUDY OF ODIPARCIL IN MPS VI​

* EXPECTS COMPLETE ENROLLMENT OF PHASE IIB FASST STUDY OF LANIFIBRANOR IN SSC IN H2 2017

* IN H2 2017: ‍OPENING OF NEW CLINICAL SITES FOR PHASE IIB NATIVE CLINICAL TRIAL OF LANIFIBRANOR IN NASH​

* EXPECTS RESULTS OF BIOMARKER STUDY FOR ODIPARCIL IN H2 2017

* IN H2 2017: ‍BEGIN ENROLMENT FOR PHASE IIA IMPROVES STUDY OF ODIPARCIL IN PATIENTS WITH MPS VI​

* ‍FIRST-HALF 2017 PROFIT ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES OF EUR 2.7 MILLION INCLUDED HIGHER SERVICE REVENUES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)