October 26, 2017 / 12:42 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Inventure Foods to be acquired by Utz Quality Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Inventure Foods Inc

* Inventure Foods, Inc. to be acquired by Utz Quality Foods, LLC

* Inventure Foods Inc - deal for ‍approximately $165 million​

* Inventure Foods Inc - Utz has agreed to acquire all of company’s outstanding shares of common stock in an all-cash transaction​

* Inventure Foods-‍an indirect unit of Utz will commence tender offer to buy all of outstanding shares of co’s stock at a price of $4.00 per share in cash​

* Inventure Foods- ‍deal includes assumption of about $75 million of debt, debt-like items, net of cash, about $8 million of estimated closing costs, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

