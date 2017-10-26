BRIEF-Invesco Ltd Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.71​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd
* Invesco reports results for the three months ended september 30, 2017
* Q3 revenue $1.338 billion
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.65
* Invesco ltd - qtrly adjusted diluted eps $0.71
* Invesco ltd - total aum at sept 30 were $917.5 billion versus $858.3 billion at june 30, 2017
* Invesco ltd - long-term net inflows were $6.3 billion and total net inflows were $11.5 billion for q3
* Invesco ltd - in q3, employee compensation costs include a $5.5 million non-cash charge related to company’s u.k. Defined benefit plan
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S