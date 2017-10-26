FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invesco Ltd Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.71​
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 11:22 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Invesco Ltd Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.71​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco reports results for the three months ended september 30, 2017

* Q3 revenue $1.338 billion

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.65

* Invesco ltd - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted eps $0.71​

* Invesco ltd - ‍total aum at sept 30 were $917.5 billion versus $858.3 billion at june 30, 2017

* Invesco ltd - ‍long-term net inflows were $6.3 billion and total net inflows were $11.5 billion for q3​

* Invesco ltd - ‍in q3, employee compensation costs include a $5.5 million non-cash charge related to company’s u.k. Defined benefit plan​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $937.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
