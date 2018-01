Jan 11 (Reuters) - Invesco Office J-Reit Inc

* Says it will issue 3th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 5.5 billion yen

* Maturity date on Jan. 26, 2023 and coupon rate of 0.457 percent per annum

* Subscription period from Jan. 12 to Jan. 25 and payment date on Jan. 26

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters

