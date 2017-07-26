FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.22
Sections
Featured
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 10:19 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Investar Holding Corp

* Investar Holding Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Investar Holding - Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.13% at June 30, 2017 compared to 0.24% at March 31, 2017 and 0.67% at June 30, 2016

* Investar Holding Corp says continues to monitor company’s loan portfolio for exposure to potential negative impacts of suppressed oil and gas prices

* Investar Holding - Consider direct exposure to energy sector not to be significant, at less than one percent of total loan portfolio at June 30, 2017

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $9.3 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 7.4%, compared to Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.