March 11 (Reuters) - INVESTCORP BANK:

* INVESTCORP TO LAUNCH $100 MILLION FUND FOR OMANI PENSION FUNDS

* FUND WILL BE FOCUSED ON PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTMENTS IN U.S. AND EUROPE, TARGETING MID-SIZED COMPANIES ACROSS A BROAD RANGE OF SECTORS‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2HozZol) Further company coverage: