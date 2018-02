BRIEF- Investec Plc Say Stephen Koseff,Bernard Kantor to step down

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Investec Plc:

* ‍GLYNN BURGER, GROUP RISK AND FINANCE DIRECTOR, WILL RETIRE ON 31 MARCH 2019​

* CEO ‍STEPHEN KOSEFF AND MANAGING DIRECTOR BERNARD KANTOR WILL STEP DOWN FROM THEIR ROLES ON 1 OCTOBER 2018​

* INVESTEC - HENDRIK DU TOIT FOUNDING CEO OF INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF GROUP SINCE DECEMBER 2010, WILL BE APPOINTED AS CEO DESIGNATES ON APRIL 1

* KOSEFF AND KANTOR WILL WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS UNTIL 31 MARCH 2019

* INVESTEC - ‍FANI TITI WILL BE APPOINTED AS CEO DESIGNATES ON 1 APRIL 2018​

* INVESTEC - ‍ON OCT 1 FANI TITI AND HENDRIK DU TOI​ WILL BECOME JOINT CEOS OF GROUP

* INVESTEC - ‍KIM MCFARLAND WILL TAKE OVER AS GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR ON 1 APRIL 2019​

* ‍FANI TITI WILL STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHAIRMAN ON 31 MARCH 2018​

* INVESTEC - ‍FANI TITI WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF INVESTEC BANK LIMITED ON 1 APRIL 2018, WITH KHUMO SHUENYANE ASSUMING THIS POSITION​