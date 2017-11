BRIEF-Investec posts net interest income of 3.66 billion rand ​

Nov 16 (Reuters) - INVESTEC LTD​

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 3.66 BILLION RAND VERSUS 3.76 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* H1 ‍BALANCE SHEET REMAINS SOUND WITH A CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO OF 15.3% (31 MARCH 2017: 15.4%)​

* H1 HEADLINE EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORD SHAREHOLDERS 2.19 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.49 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* H1 ‍TOTAL OPERATING INCOME BEFORE IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON LOANS AND ADVANCES INCREASED BY 14.6% TO R5 965 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)