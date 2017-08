BRIEF-Investec Property Fund says buys property worth 586.9 mln rand

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Investec Property Fund Ltd:

* INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND - HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH IZANDLA PROPERTY IN TERMS OF WHICH IPF WILL SEED IZANDLA PROPERTY BY DISPOSING OF PORTFOLIO OF 17 PROPERTIES

* DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE DISPOSAL VALUE OF R586.9 MILLION

* EFFECTIVE DATE OF TRANSACTION, SUBJECT TO FULFILMENT OF ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT DESCRIBED BELOW, IS 1 JUNE 2017

* INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND - TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A MATERIAL IMPACT ON IPF'S DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)