BRIEF-Investec ‍says ‍HY revenue is expected to be ahead of prior period​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - INVESTEC PLC:

* ‍FIRST HALF OF GROUP‘S FINANCIAL YEAR CONTINUED TO SEE MACRO UNCERTAINTY IN ITS KEY OPERATING GEOGRAPHIES​

* ‍WEALTH & INVESTMENT BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO REPORT HY RESULTS COMFORTABLY AHEAD OF PRIOR PERIOD​

* SPECIALIST BANKING BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO REPORT HY RESULTS AHEAD OF PRIOR PERIOD

* HY ‍OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMFORTABLY AHEAD OF PRIOR PERIOD​

* ‍HY REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF PRIOR PERIOD​

* ‍HY RECURRING INCOME AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 75%​

* ‍UNCERTAINTY EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO SECOND HALF OF GROUP'S FINANCIAL YEAR​