BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q4 Pre-tax Profit Down At DKK 4.9 Million

Jan 17 (Reuters) - INVESTERINGSSELSKABET LUXOR A/S :

* REG-COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 1 2017/18

* ‍BASIC EARNINGS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17 AMOUNT TO DKK 24.9 MILLION (DKK 31.1 MILLION)​

* ‍PROPOSES TO GENERAL MEETING THAT DIVIDEND OF DKK 22 MILLION (DKK 25 MILLION) BE DISTRIBUTED​

* ‍GROUP‘S RESULTS BEFORE TAX FOR FY SHOW A PROFIT OF DKK 27.4 MILLION (DKK 29.1 MILLION)​

* ‍FOR 2017/18, BASIC EARNINGS IN LINE WITH FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17 ARE EXPECTED​

* ‍BASIC EARNINGS FOR Q4 AMOUNT TO DKK 6.0 MILLION (DKK 6.8 MILLION).​

* ‍RESULTS BEFORE TAX FOR Q4 OF 2017 SHOW A PROFIT OF DKK 4.9 MILLION (DKK 9.7 MILLION)​