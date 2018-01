BRIEF-Investor AB proposes raised dividend

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Investor AB:

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF SEK 12.00 (11.00), TO BE PAID IN TWO INSTALLMENTS​, SEK 8.00 PER SHARE IN MAY, 2018, AND SEK 4.00 PER SHARE IN NOVEMBER, 2018

* SAYS ‍ADJUSTED NET ASSET VALUE*, BASED ON ESTIMATED MARKET VALUES FOR MAJOR WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES AND PARTNER-OWNED INVESTMENTS WITHIN PATRICIA INDUSTRIES, AMOUNTED TO SEK 384,747 M. (SEK 503 PER SHARE) ON DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* SAYS ‍REPORTED NET ASSET VALUE1)* AMOUNTED TO SEK 336,262 M. (SEK 440 PER SHARE) ON DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* SAYS ‍ALERIS’ OVERALL PERFORMANCE REMAINS UNSATISFACTORY. REPORTED VALUE HAS BEEN IMPAIRED BY SEK 1.0 BN., AND ACTIONS TO IMPROVE STABILITY AND PROFITABILITY HAVE BEEN INTENSIFIED

* THE INVESTOR SHARE CLOSED AT 393.50 SEK ON MONDAY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)