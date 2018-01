Jan 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc:

* INVESTOR GROUP LED BY FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND VÄRDE PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE A SIGNIFICANT POSITION IN ONEMAIN HOLDINGS FROM FUND MANAGED BY AN AFFILIATE OF FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR ‍FOR $26.00 PER SHARE​

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC - UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, APOLLO AND VÄRDE LED INVESTOR GROUP WILL OWN ABOUT 40.5% OF ONEMAIN