March 5 (Reuters) - INVESTORS HOUSE OYJ:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 942,000 YEAR AGO‍​

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 714,000 VERSUS EUR 271,000 YEAR AGO‍​

* EXPECTS 2018 EPRA TO REMAIN AT LEAST AT 2017 LEVEL

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.21 PER SHARE FOR FY 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)