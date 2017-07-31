BRIEF-Investors in Italy's Prelios reject CEFC's offer on real estate group

Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Pirelli & C. and Fenice say:

* will not follow up the offer of CEFC to buy their stakes in Italian real estate company Prelios

* CEFC's offer is not accompanied by banking documents confirming availability of funds to pay offered price

* CEFC's offer provides for further conditions that are such as not to trigger the procedure which entitles the sellers to withdraw from agreement already signed with Burlington Loan Management Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)