Nov 14 (Reuters) - Investors Title Co:

* INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY BOARD DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND AND REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* INVESTORS TITLE CO - ‍BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $2.40 PER SHARE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD ON DECEMBER 1​

* INVESTORS TITLE CO - ‍SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH EXISTING CASH BALANCES​

* INVESTORS TITLE CO - ‍BOARD ALSO DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER SHARE​