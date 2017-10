Aug 4 (Reuters) - Investors Title Co

* Investors Title Co announces record second quarter 2017 financial results

* Investors Title Co qtrly ‍ earnings per share $2.99​

* Investors Title Co qtrly ‍ revenues up 18.6% to $40.1 million​

* Investors Title Co qtrly ‍ net premiums written $33.5 million versus $29.7 million​