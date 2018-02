Feb 12 (Reuters) - INVICTA HOLDINGS LTD:

* ‍NAZLEE RAJMOHAMED HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS GROUP FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF INVICTA WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 1, 2018​

* ‍RAJMOHAMED WILL REPLACE CRAIG BARNARD, WHO WILL REMAIN ON BOARD OF INVICTA AND WILL CONTINUE WITH HIS ROLE AS COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR​