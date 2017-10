Sept 21 (Reuters) - Invincible Investment Corp

* Says it plans to acquire four hotels on Oct. 13, for 39.6 billion yen in total

* Says it plans to take out loans of 22.99 billion yen in total to fund acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/k1TnrL; goo.gl/jkQXUR

