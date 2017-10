Oct 4 (Reuters) - INVISION AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: INVISION AG: ARMAND ZOHARI RETIRES FROM THE EXECUTIVE BOARD AS OF 30TH JUNE 2018

* ‍IN THIS CONTEXT, OPERATIONAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR SALES AND MARKETING HAS NOW BEEN TAKEN OVER BY PETER BOLLENBECK, CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)