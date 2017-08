BRIEF-InVision H1 ‍group result down 66 pct at 0.638 mln euros

July 13 (Reuters) - INVISION AG

* H1 REVENUES INCREASED BY 5 PERCENT TO EUR 6.613 MILLION (6M 2016: EUR 6.274 MILLION)

* 1H ‍GROUP RESULT DECLINED BY 66 PERCENT TO EUR 0.638 MILLION (6M 2016: EUR 1.854 MILLION)​

* H1 EBIT OF EUR 0.762 MILLION. THIS CORRESPONDS TO A DECREASE OF 62 PERCENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR (6M 2016: EUR 2.023 MILLION)

* FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR, COMPANY'S EXECUTIVE BOARD STILL EXPECTS A SLIGHT INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUES AND AN OVERALL POSITIVE RESULT