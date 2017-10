BRIEF-Invision: intended placement of shares held by executive board

Oct 19 (Reuters) - INVISION AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: INVISION AG: INTENDED PLACEMENT OF DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY HELD SHARES BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

* ‍ARMAND ZOHARI INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS INTERESTS IN INVISION AG TO A MAXIMUM OF 13 PERCENT WITHIN NEXT 18 MONTHS​

* ‍50 PERCENT SHARE OF ZOHARI IN INVISION HOLDING GMBH WILL BE WITHDRAWN BY END OF THIS YEAR​

* ‍CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD, PETER BOLLENBECK WILL REMAIN AS SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF INVISION HOLDING GMBH​

* ‍PETER BOLLENBECK INTENDS TO INCREASE ITS INTERESTS IN INVISION AG TO UP TO 30 PERCENT OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS​

* PETER BOLLENBECK, ARMAND ZOHARI AND MATTHIAS SCHROER, INTEND NOT TO FALL BELOW A STAKE OF 50 PERCENT IN LONG TERM​