Jan 26 (Reuters) - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $15 MILLION WITH LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL

* INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS - LINCOLN PARK CANNOT REQUIRE CO TO MAKE SALES, BUT IS OBLIGATED TO MAKE PURCHASES AS CO DIRECTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH DEAL TERMS