Oct 30 (Reuters) - INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE SUTNTIB :

* SAYS ‍NET PROFIT 9 MONTHS IS EUR 2.1 MILLION AND IS 2.3 TIMES UP THAN 2016

* SAYS 9MONTHS NET OPERATING INCOME FROM PROPERTIES IT OWNS IS EUR 1.9 MILLION

* SAYS ‍9MONTHS CONSOLIDATED EUR 4.8 MILLION AND, GREW 4.3 PERCENT COMPARED 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)